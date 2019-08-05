NIC Practical Nursing diploma alumni Marissa Hunter practices her skills in the simulation lab at the Port Alberni campus. The Practical Nursing diploma runs at both NIC’s Port Alberni and Campbell River.(Photo Supplied by North Island College)

Students can now start North Island colleges practical nursing programs in both Campbell River and Port Alberni every year.

Previously, the two-year program alternated its start between the two communities.

Department Chair of Practical Nursing Barb McPherson says it’s a great thing for students looking to join the program.

“We’re thrilled to be able to make this change so students don’t have to wait to start their training or travel to another community.”

Each campus will have 10 students who will get to connect with each other through Interactive TV classes, along with the in-person instruction and lab time.

McPherson adds that the new interactive classes will help keep students connected to each other.

“Our world is becoming more technologically advanced and having a classroom that uses ITV opens the door for more creative learning opportunities,” working with students from a different community provides a great opportunity for them to learn more about the resources or options on the island.”

NIC’s Practical Nursing diploma is offered at both the Campbell River and Port Alberni campuses starting this September.