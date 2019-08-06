NIC Electronics Technician Core grad and Industrial Automation student Nicole Deck works on the class year-end capstone project in the industrial electronics lab.(Photo supplied by NIC)

Students in NIC’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will now get two credits through a single program.

The program curriculum will now meet the industry training authority requirements for Electrician Apprenticeship Harmonized Level 1.

The program includes 700 hours of lab time in NIC’s state-of-the-art industrial automation facilities, which features small and large robotic arms, 3D printers and high precision computer-controlled tools.

NIC’s Electronics Technician Core certificate instructor Cory Batch, says the change will give students the credit for skills needed for real-world situations.

“Much of the training was already included in the program. Making this small change means students get credit for that knowledge and skill set which they can use to further their training.”

Applications for the upcoming September intake are now open.

