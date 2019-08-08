The Alzheimer Society of BC is hosting two free workshops in the area next month.

They’re meant to help people both learn about dementia and to support those who are living with someone with dementia.

The first is happening in Port Hardy. It’s called “Dementia Friends.” That one serves as a sort of introduction to the illness. It’s happening on September 11th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Centre.

The second is the following day at Port McNeill’s Old Schoolhouse Seniors’ Room from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. That one is part of the “Family Caregiver Series.” It teaches the basics about caring for a loved one who has dementia.

Even though these are free, you do have to pre-register for both of the workshops. You can do that by calling 1-800-462-2833 or emailing info.nanaimo@alzheimerbc.org.