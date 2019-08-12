The local food markets in Port McNeill and Port Hardy will be joining the BC Farmers Market Trail.

In a news article published by The North Island Eagle, a film crew will be in the communities this week as they get added to the trail network.

In an interview with The Eagle coordinator of the Mount Waddington Community Foods Initiative, Leslie Dyck says “ it’s super exciting” for the communities.

The article says the crew was in Port McNeill on Saturday and will be in Port Hardy this upcoming Saturday to showcase the local markets.

Members of the public, new and existing vendors, and visitors are all encouraged to come out to the market on the 17th to show support.

The BC Farmers’ Market Trail showcases over 145 authentic British Columbia Association of Farmers Markets across the province. Each of these markets is dedicated to hosting vendors who grow, make, bake or raise the products they sell.

To learn more about the BC Farmers Market Trail, click here.