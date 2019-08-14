The Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre is looking for two models.

Port Hardy Tourism is teaming up with Destination B.C. for a new video. They’re searching for a local, outgoing couple between the ages of 45 and 60-years-old.

The models will be filmed “enjoying some of our great visitor experiences including easy walking trails, museums, shops, and food and drink around Port Hardy.”

You have to be comfortable in front of a camera and be available all day on Tuesday, September 17th. The models will also be paid $400 per person.

If you’re interested, you can send your couple photo and a short description of who you are to manager@porthardychamber.com. The couple selected will be contacted by the director.