The provincial government has approved an agreement for Kindergarten to Grade 12 support staff members on the North Island(Stock Photo)

The provincial government has approved an agreement for Kindergarten to Grade 12 support staff members on North Vancouver Island.

The government says the agreement focuses on improving services and ensuring fair and affordable compensation is available.

It includes three-year terms for support staff members from July of this year to June 30th, 2022.

two per cent per year.

School District 85 and CUPE Local 2045, representing 139 employees, negotiated to provide additional training and professional development opportunities for employees.

Negotiations on a new contract first started last September.