Port Hardy is experiencing a string of thefts from vehicles.

Port Hardy RCMP says the detachment has received reports of various items being stolen including debit and credit cards.

Draht adds the vehicles that have been broken into were unlocked.

The detachment is offering residents tips on how to prevent theft from vehicles.

Lock vehicle doors

Make sure there are no valuables left in the vehicle

Invest in an anti-theft device if possible, such as a steering wheel lock or electronic engine mobilizer

Don’t store spare keys in vehicles

Cst. Rebekah Draht says they believe the stolen cards are being used in local businesses. Police say this case is under investigation.

The RCMP says business owners and staff should ask for picture identification if they believe a fraudulent card is being used.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.