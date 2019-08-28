The U’mista Cultural Society in Alert Bay is getting some federal funding aimed at helping preserve Aboriginal heritage.

It’ll receive $29,888 this fiscal year for the Boas-Hunt Travelling Temporary Exhibition Project. In the next fiscal year it will get $40,000 for a Collections Database and Policy Upgrade.

The U’mista Cultural Society works to ensure the survival of all aspects of the cultural heritage of the Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw people.

The money is part of a $738,108 investment in “museums, heritage institutions, cultural centres and First Nations throughout British Columbia that are working to preserve, protect, promote and celebrate tangible and intangible Indigenous heritage.”

It’s coming from the Museums Assistance Program (MAP): Aboriginal Heritage, Access to Heritage, Collections Management and the Exhibition Circulation Fund. All told 11 organizations are splitting this funding.