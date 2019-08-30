Geoscience BC is hosting an open house to help understand geology and target mineral exploration on Northern Vancouver Island.

The organization is collecting new, high resolution geophysical data in a 6,127 square kilometre area stretching from Port McNeill in the north to Tahsis in the south and close to Sayward in the east.

Geoscience BC say the project will “significantly improve public data available for the area’s geology. The data can be used by the mineral exploration sector, government, communities and Indigenous groups to inform decisions regarding new natural resource opportunities and land use and is expected to attract new mineral exploration investment to the Region.”

The open house is a chance to learn more about the project and get an update on its progress. Geoscience BC staff will be hand to answer questions. The data from the project is expected to be released at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver in January.

The open house is happening on September 11th from 5:00pm to 6:30pm at the Campbell River Community Centre. All are welcome to attend but you have to RSVP here.