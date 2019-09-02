NIC is asking for feedback, ideas and suggestions for the school's direction in the next five years. (Andreas Breitling, Pixabay)

North Island College wants to hear from the community.

The college is launching a strategic planning survey so the community can give their feedback on what they think the school’s priorities and goals should be in the next five years.

Community members, students and employees are asked to weigh in on NIC’s mission, vision, and values as well.

Survey participants will be able to enter a draw for one of three NIC gift certificates valued at $500, $300, and $200.

“Plan 20-25 will be our roadmap to making sure we are delivering high quality, relevant, responsive programs and services for students and communities,” NIC president John Bowman said.

“The information gathered will inform college plans and operations for the next five years.”

NIC encourages residents and students from Bamfield to Bella Coola to participate.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from community partners, alumni and prospective students,” Bowman added.

“We know there are more than 155, 000 people who have taken NIC courses or programs at NIC during our 44 years in the region. We want to hear from them: where should we go next? What should our strategic priorities be?”

The survey is open until early October.

A draft strategic plan will be available for review and consultation next year.

To participate in the survey, click here.