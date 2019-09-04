There’s going to be a planned power outage on the north island in a couple of weeks.

It’s happening on Wednesday, September 18th from 9:00pm to 7:00am Thursday morning. The outage including Telegraph Cove, Alert Bay, Malcolm Island, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Quatsino, and Winter Harbour.

BC Hydro says during that time you will have to turn off your lights and unplug any electronic devices.

The utility says it needs to switch power off for about 10 hours for system maintenance. The outage is to keep crews and the public safe. BC Hydro adds your equipment and electronic devices should be unplugged to prevent damaging them.

For more information on the planned power outage visit BC Hydro’s website here.