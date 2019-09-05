Orientation day at North Island College’s Port Hardy campus is coming up as the new school year gets underway.

New and returning students are invited to the Mixalakwila campus on September 17th for Orientation Day.

“Orientation Day is meant to be fun and informative,” campus coordinator Donna Merry said. “Students have a chance to meet their peers, faculty and NIC staff and learn about the services and supports available to them at the college.”

The school’s Port Hardy campus offers adult basic education, university transfer courses, early childcare and education and tourism and hospitality programs. This school year has new offerings at the campus: the Early Childhood Care and Education diploma will start in the fall and the Health Care Assistant program will begin in January.

Orientation Day starts at 11:30am in the campus library, followed by a traditional welcome and greeting in the student lounge.

There will be an afternoon marketplace where students can learn about the college’s services and other community resources available to them. Some community organizations include the North Vancouver Island Aboriginal Training Society, the Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre, the Mount Waddington Food Initiative, Building Blocks and Community Futures.

“By introducing everyone to NIC services and the community resources, we are equipping students with tools that can help them enjoy success at the College,” Merry added.

Those interested in attending NIC are encouraged to attend Orientation Day to learn more about available courses and programs. To apply, you can visit the college’s site or call 1-800-715-0914 to speak with an advisor.