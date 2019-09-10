Geoscience BC is hosting an open house to help understand geology and target mineral exploration.

The open house will be for the Vancouver Island North Regional Project which looks at the possibility of mining on the north island.

The project is currently collecting new, high-resolution geophysical data in a 6,127 square kilometre area from Port McNeill to Tahsis and close to Sayward. The open house is a chance to learn more about the research project and stay up to date on its progress.

Geoscience BC will answer questions about what to expect when new data from the project are published at the AME Roundup conference in January 2020.

The open house will be hosted in Port McNeill next Tuesday from 5:15pm to 6:45pm at West Coast Helicopters on Airport Road.