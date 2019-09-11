Island Health is warning against undergoing needle-free filler treatment, as the device is not authorized by Health Canada. (supplied by Island Health)

BC Health Authorities and the BC Ministry of Health are warning the public about a certain kind of need-free filler treatment.

Needle-free treatments use a pressurized pen to insert hyaluronic acid fillers into the skin.

Health Canada has not approved any pressurized pen treatment for use in the country. No one, including health professionals, should be providing filler treatments with pressurized pens in Canada.

Island Health says administering fillers through any means is a restricted activity. Regulated health professionals like physicians or surgeons should perform it.

Those undergoing a filler treatment should make sure the procedure is done by a health professional and that both the filler and the device used to administer it are approved by Health Canada.

If you know of a filler procedure being performed by someone other than a health professional, you are asked to report it to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC.