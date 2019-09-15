Port Hardy Fire Rescue crews will be participating in a marine rescue exercise led by the Canadian Coast Guard. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue, Facebook)

Port Hardy’s waters are about to get busy.

That’s because the Canadian Coast Guard will be leading a mass marine rescue and disaster response exercise.

The training is scheduled for September 22nd, 25th and 26th off the waters of Port Hardy.

The exercise is being conducted in partnership with the District of Port Hardy, Kwakiutl First Nation, Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw Nations, and the Regional District of Mount Waddington.

It will simulate a disabled cruise ship and train crews to evacuate and transport passengers to shore, triage, as well as a marine spill response.

Participating emergency response agencies include Port Hardy Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, the RCMP, Emergency Management BC, and the Coast Guard, among others.

Residents and travellers are being to stay away from the training area, especially the Seagate Pier and Rendezvous Place. Those who work in the waters should be aware of extra activity and are asked to stay away from Goletas Channel, Gordon Channel and Hardy Bay.

Community members are being asked not to interact with emergency responders as the training goes on, and not to go through cordoned off areas.