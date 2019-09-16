It’s not the size of the community that matters, but the size of its collective heart.

Those who took part in the Terry Fox Run in Port Hardy proved that to be true over the weekend.

They raised $2,470 for cancer research.

The fundraiser returned to Port Hardy after a two-year absence.

Terry Fox Foundation provincial director Donna White said Port Hardy councillor Janet Dorward stepped up to organize this year’s fundraiser.

“It’s been really great that Janet Dorward had come forward in wanting to see this return to her community and she’s already excited for next year which will be the 40th,” White said.

She said Port Hardy participants were eager to support the cause for the first time since 2016.

“(I’m) really impressed, especially with the fact we haven’t had a run there for two years. One that somebody came forward wanting to take it on and to raise those kinds of funds as a first-year returning event is really amazing,” White said. “It doesn’t matter the size of the community, it’s the people who want to come out and participate.”

Seventy-nine cents out of every dollar raised goes to cancer research.

“We’re a very small organization, we’re a very grassroots organization,” she said.

“This office, for example, is currently a full-time staff of two and we’re looking after everything for British Columbia and the Yukon. We had 110 events yesterday and we’ve got seven more events before the end of the month… and 1,500 schools just in our region alone, here, that runs Terry Fox Runs here in the beginning of September and into October, as well.”