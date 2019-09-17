Tour de Rock cyclists are looking for your support as they gear up to ride for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The police officers, emergency services personnel, media, and special guests are cycling from one end of Vancouver Island to the other.

They’ll be covering over 1,000 kilometres and visiting more than 27 communities along the way.

Funds raised go to cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 4, the team will ride through Port Alice and Port Hardy to Campbell River, and the Comox Valley, just to name a few, before winding up in Victoria.

You can donate online or find more about the tour by clicking here.

Sandra Boyd is selling tickets for the Tour de Rock draw. The morning show host at 1240 Coast FM in Port Hardy has taken part as a media rider and said it’s an emotional experience.

“It’s amazing how the island just embraces as you go through it,” Boyd said. “When you go on the tour and start to meet the parents, start to meet the kids, it really starts when they send you to Camp Goodtimes and you get to see what you’re raising the money for, which is in my mind the most amazing place ever,” Boys said.

“It’s a place where kids get to be kids, families get to be families, they’re not families with cancer.”

Boyd is encouraging you to be there to cheer on the riders when they come into town.

“Make sure you take in the events as they come through,” Boyd said. “That’s the best way you can support. Show up at the co-ops, show up at the Thriftys… they’re only there for, you know, 20 minutes but it means a lot. Just see people there is like, ‘Yes.’ It means the world to the riders who put a lot of work into this.”

Winners of the cash draw will be drawn on Sept. 22 in Port Hardy – you do not need to be present to win prizes.

For a tour schedule, click here.

To purchase a cash draw ticket e-transfer slboyd@telus.net ($10/ticket), and Boyd will be in touch with your ticket information.

Top prize is $10,000, second place is $5,000 and third is $2,000.