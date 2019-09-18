BC Ferries says the Northern Expedition leaving Port Hardy tomorrow will be cancelled.

The reason for the cancellation is because of ongoing weather conditions on the North Island.

The affected ferry is the 5:15pm sailing leaving Port Hardy.

The cancellations also include Prince Rupert and McLoughlin Bay.

BC Ferries says “the safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on our service to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

For more information on the cancellations or for updates on service notices follow @BCFerries on Twitter or visit bcferries.com.