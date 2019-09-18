There’s going to be a planned power outage on the north island starting tonight.

BC Hydro says the outage will start at 9:00pm and run until 7:00am tomorrow morning.

The utility says it needs to switch power off for about 10 hours for system maintenance.

The outage includes Telegraph Cove, Alert Bay, Malcolm Island, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Quatsino, and Winter Harbour.

BC Hydro is asking you to turn your lights off during the outage to help protect crews.

To make sure your electronic devices don’t get damaged, it says you should unplug them as well.

For more information on the planned power outage visit BC Hydro’s website here.