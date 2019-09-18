BC Ferries wants to know what is most important to you when it comes to its Horseshoe Bay terminal.

From now until October 13th, an online survey is available for people to provide feedback on.

BC Ferries completed the third phase of the engagement program last year. The company published a report on what was most important for customers. The report shows people cared about efficiency, ensuring accessibility for all modes of transportation, and creating benefit for and integrating with the Horseshoe Bay village.

The new terminal concepts include efficiency upgrades to help create better traffic flow for loading and unloading vehicles, as well as keeping fares affordable. BC Ferries will also look at creating a community and transportation hub at the terminal.

With this online survey, the company wants to explore the options with the community.

BC Ferries will take the feedback and incorporate it into the draft concepts where appropriate. The company will then put together a summary report and publish it online.

The preferred design is expected to be presented to the community by next year.

This engagement period is part of the Horseshoe Bay Terminal Development Plan, a 25-year plan for the terminal’s future. Currently, Horseshoe Bay is at capacity, which is making travel challenging. BC Ferries says some of the infrastructure also must be replaced soon.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2020.

For more information on the draft concepts as well as to find the survey, visit the plan’s site.