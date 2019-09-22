Seniors all over the province can enjoy more support, thanks to a new round of funding from the province.

The funding is to encourage communities to support seniors so they can continue living active and independent lives.

The new round of grants total $500, 000.

“Seniors who are connected to their communities and stay active live longer and healthier lives,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said.

“Age-friendly grants are instrumental in supporting seniors and I hope communities around British Columbia apply so there can be local supports in place so seniors can live as independently as possible.”

The age-friendly communities grant program is a partnership between the province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Local governments and First Nations communities need to submit their applications for 2020 grants by January 17th. Applications must be submitted to the UBCM.

Communities can apply for up to $25, 000 in age-friendly assessments and action plans. Once an assessment is done and an action plan is developed, communities may apply for an additional $15, 000 to support age-friendly projects.

According to the province, some projects that need funding include seniors housing and transportation, programs that support social connectedness and mental health, as well as strategies around healthy eating and keeping active.

For more information on the application process, visit the UBCM’s site.