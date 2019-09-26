A photo of the stolen carving (Supplied by the RCMP)

The RCMP is investigating the theft of an Indigenous carving.

Officers were called to the Port Hardy District office yesterday where it was reported the piece had gone missing sometime during the previous week.

It was later found at the Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road. The RCMP says it appeared to have been ripped off its platform.

If you know anything about this theft you’re asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site.