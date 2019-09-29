This carving was reportedly stolen, but it turns out it was just moved to another building. (supplied by the RCMP)

The RCMP says they have found a missing carving.

On September 25th, police were called to the Port Hardy District office after a carving was reportedly stolen. The carving was reportedly stolen from the Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road.

A few days later, Port Hardy RCMP were told the carving wasn’t actually stolen, but had been moved to another building without the district’s knowledge.

Spokesperson Cst. Rebekah Draht says the carving is safe and sound.

“Thankfully, the case of the missing carving was a happy mistake and not stolen as previously thought,” Cst. Draht wrote in a statement.

She adds the detachment is thanking the public for its assistance in the case.