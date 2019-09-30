The Regional District of Mount Waddington says the water system flush will be from 8:00am to 4:00 tomorrow.(Stock Image of a faucet supplied by Pexels)

The Regional District of Mount Waddington will be flushing the Woss water system tomorrow.

The district says if you live in the area you might see a slight discolouration of the water and a drop in pressure.

It is asking that you try not to use any water appliances between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

If you notice discoloured water turn on each cold water faucet and let it run until cleared.

The district says you might notice an odour or taste of chlorine in the water.

If you are bothered by the odour or taste you should fill a pitcher of water and set it aside for several hours while the chlorine dissipates.

If you have any questions or concerns about the water system flushing, call the Regional District of Mount Waddington at 250-956-3301.