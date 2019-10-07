The The Micah Messent Young Professional Award of Excellence will be given out every year to honour the memory of Micah Messent. (Photo of Micah Messent, Facebook. )

The Micah Messent Young Professional Award of Excellence will be given out every year to honour the memory of Micah Messent.

Messent was from Courtenay and was travelling to Kenya to participate in the United Nations Environment Assembly when his plane crashed back in March.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman says Messent was an inspirational young person here in B.C.

“Micah was a bright light in the BC Parks family who left an impression on those he worked within a short amount of time,” said Heyman.

“Micah was enthusiastic about the environment as well as promoting cultural awareness and reconciliation within BC Parks. Naming an award after Micah will help honour his legacy of conservation, protecting our parks and environment and advancing reconciliation.”

The Canadian Parks Council announced the Micah Messent Young Professional Award of Excellence at its Annual General Meeting today.

It says the award will be given out to someone between the ages of 18-30 that demonstrates leadership in managing protected areas, has a passion for the environment, and is willing to work towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

BC Parks, through the Park Enhancement Fund, will donate $20,000 to fund the award every year.