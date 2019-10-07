A new way to take part in council meetings is being released tomorrow.

The District of Port Hardy announced that all meetings moving forward will be live-streamed on the district’s website.

Mayor Dennis Dugas says its something council is excited to be apart of because people who don’t normally come to council meetings will be able to view online.

Links to the meetings will be included at the top of each council agenda.

If you want to subscribe to receive meeting agendas as soon as they are available, click here.

The first council meeting that will be live-streamed will take place tomorrow evening at 7:00pm.