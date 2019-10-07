Truck driver hurt, ticketed after acid spill
RCMP cruiser (photo supplied by the RCMP)
The RCMP has released an update on a truck hauling acid that flipped over just outside Port Alice.
It happened last Wednesday morning. The vehicle was transporting the acid from the mill in Port Alice.
The driver ended up with minor injuries. He was given a ticket for driving too quickly given the road conditions.
The RCMP says the hazardous material has been removed but the environmental monitoring is ongoing. The crash is still under investigation.