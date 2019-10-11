Want to vote ahead of election day?

You can this weekend.

Advance polls are open from 9:00am to 9:00pm today until Monday at the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre.

You can also vote by mail by Oct. 15. Click here to fill out a form.

At advance polls, electors can only vote at their assigned polling station.

This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors can vote at any polling station.

To vote, you have to prove your identity and address.

For a list of accepted ID, click here.

The 43rd federal election is next Monday, Oct. 21.

Candidates in the North Island-Powell River riding are independent Glen Staples, NDP incumbent Rachel Blaney, Green Party candidate Mark de Bruijn, Conservative Shelley Downey, Marxist-Leninist Carla Neal, the People’s Party of Canada’s Brian Rundle, and Liberal Peter Schwarzhoff.