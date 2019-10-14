The province is hoping communities all throughout Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast take part in earthquake preparedness drills this week.

The annual “ShakeOut BC” will take place on Thursday morning at 10:17am.

The goal of the drill is to help practice the “drop, cover and hold on” procedure if an earthquake were to ever happen on the west coast.

You can take part in the drill hosted by ShakeOut BC by registering online here.

Currently, over 129,000 people are signed up to take part in the safety drill on Vancouver Island.

That includes schools, youth organizations, businesses and even public service buildings like museums and sports centers.

ShakeOut BC says “participating(in the drill) is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes – wherever you live, work, or travel.”

More information on the ShakeOut BC earthquake drill happening this week can be found here.