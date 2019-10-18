Workers representing USW-1-1937 are on strike after negotiations broke down with Western Forest Products. (Kaboompics, Pexels.com)

Forestry workers are back at the negotiating table.

USW Local 1-1937 President Brian Butler says the union’s Bargaining Committee is involved with mediation talks with Western Forest Products.

He says the parties have agreed to a media blackout while the mediation is underway. That means there won’t be any further updates until a deal is reached, or the talks break off.

USW Local 1-1937 and WFP started talks on a new CBA back in April. About 3,000 workers then walked off the job in July.