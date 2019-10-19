The province is seeking input on the future of Coastal ferry services. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The province wants to hear from you as it develops a vision for future coastal ferry services.

B.C. transportation minister Claire Trevena said decision transportation investments have long-lasting impacts.

“That’s why it’s important that the people of British Columbia should have a say in the future of coastal ferry transportation,” she added.

Trevena noted that the NDP government has restored 2,700 ferry sailings, and reduced and frozen ferry fares and amended legislation.

“Our next step is to develop a broad provincial vision so we can be sure that we have the right ferry services in place in the future,” Trevena said.

To start the process, Trevena will meet with stakeholders in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Salt Spring Island, Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and Comox.

This engagement will continue into the new year and will include an online component.

The province is looking at new ways of connecting coastal communities, such as:

supplementing current services with passenger-only ferries;

expanding transportation choices; and

innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ministry intends to launch an online engagement in the new year.

Developing a provincial vision was one of the key recommendations brought forward by Blair Redlin, who conducted a review of coastal ferry services.