It’s election day.

Voters across Canada will be going to the polls to decide how the country’s 43rd parliament will look.

The polls are open in British Columbia from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Bring your voter registration card and photo ID when you go to cast your ballot.

If you didn’t get a registration card you can go to https://elections.ca/home.aspx to find your polling station.

We’ll have live coverage of tonight’s election results after the polls close.