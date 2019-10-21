The Northern Sea Wolf vessel stationed at Bear Cove terminal in Port Hardy. (Photo Provided by BC Ferries)

BC Ferries says it’s Northern Sea Wolf vessel had a successful season of direct service between Bella Coola and Port Hardy.

The ferry was introduced into the community as a connector between the two communities from June 3rd to October 10th.

The ship’s exterior artwork was designed by the Kwakiutl First Nation’s Richard Hunt and the Nuxalk Nation’s Danika Naccarella.

BC Ferries says the ship was also named in honour of a First Nations’ legend.

Over the four-month period, BC Ferries says the vessel travelled 14,286 nautical miles and made 130 trips between the two communities.

President and CEO Mark Collins says it’s exciting to see the success of the ship and is ready for it to continue service throughout the winter.

“The Northern Sea Wolf provided the Bella Coola and Port Hardy communities with safe, reliable and comfortable service this summer, helping to drive tourism to the region,” said Collins.

“We look forward to the vessel continuing to provide winter service to the Mid-Coast communities and another popular season of direct service next summer.”

The direct seasonal service between Bella Coola and Port Hardy will continues next year on June 3rd.

For more information about the Northern Sea Wolf and the routes it serves, click here.