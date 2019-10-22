The BC government is reminding people you need a permit to collect firewood on Crown land.

This comes as the colder weather is arriving and more people need fuel for their fireplaces or wood stoves. The good news is a Free Use Permit for Firewood costs nothing. It lets you collect and move firewood from eligible Crown land for your own use.

You can either apply for the permit online or visit a natural resource district office to apply in person. The completed permit shows you where it’s legal to gather wood within a particular natural resource district, allowable collection methods and how much wood you’re allowed to collect.

You need to make sure that the wood you want to cut is actually on Crown land, and not private land or a First Nations reserve. If you don’t have the proper permit you could be fined. You can apply for a Free Use Permit for Firewood at this website.