Port Hardy Dental Centre is closing its doors.

A notice says the company has decided to centralize its North Island operation with its offices in Campbell River and the Comox Valley. The company said it was not an easy decision, but was done in a “continued effort to offer our patients more choices, procedures and specialty services within our of practices.”

The Port Hardy office will be shut down on November 1st. The company says that patients can call Comox Avenue dental at 250-339-4111 or Campbell River Dental at 250-287-7343 to make future appointments.