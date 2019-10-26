From left to right: Malaspina Sky Godmother Linda Coomber, Northern Sunshine Coast FAC Chair Kim Barton-Bridges and BC Ferries’ President & CEO Mark Collins after unveiling the vessel’s new name, Malaspina Sky, on October 24.

BC Ferries has renamed Island Sky to Malaspina Sky.

The Malaspina Sky, which services the Earls Cove-Saltery Bay route, had to be renamed because of some new boats coming to BC Ferries.

Next year, the company will be adding two new Island class ferries into service on the Powell River – Texada and Port McNeill – Sointula – Alert Bay routes. Those new boats will each use the prefix Island, hence the change to avoid confusion.

“The name Malaspina Sky highlights the Northern Sunshine Coast, which is a beautiful part of our province,” says Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO. “We understand changing the name of a ship is significant and wanted the community to be a part of the change.”



BC Ferries held a community celebration marking the name change Thursday on board the Malaspina Sky at Saltery Bay.