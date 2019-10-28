Photo of fireworks in the night sky.(Pexels Stock Image)

The District of Port Hardy is reminding you to get a permit before setting off fireworks this Halloween.

It says fireworks will only be allowed between 5:00pm and 10:00pm on October 31st and must be fired off by someone with a permit.

To get a permit you can visit the district’s office on Columbia Street.

There is no fee to get a permit and applications must be submitted by noon on October 31st.

For more information on the fireworks bylaw click here or contact the District of Port Hardy at 250-949-6665.