An influx of cash is coming to North Island schools.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena said $139,360 in Community Gaming Grant funding will go to parent advisory councils in the region.

Schools receive PAC funding each year to provide students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with a variety of extracurricular experiences including field trips, sports and playground equipment, music, and writing and debate competitions.

Trevena said this year, 27 school PACs are receiving the funding in her constituency.

“Extracurricular programs are essential to a child’s healthy development,” Trevena said.

“I’m proud our government is supporting parents so they can continue to provide stimulating and enriching school-based experiences.”

Trevena said the “NDP government believes that no child should be denied opportunities because their family can’t afford it, and that programs like the Community Gaming Grants and the new Playground Equipment Program help level the playing field.”

The Community Gaming Grants Branch provides funding to PACs and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) to support the enhancement of extracurricular opportunities for K-12 students in British Columbia.

For the 2019-2020 school year, more than 1,300 PACs and DPACs throughout B.C. are receiving approximately $11 million in Community Gaming Grant funding.

Community Gaming Grants provide up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia each year.

Funding amounts for PACs are currently set at a rate of $20 per student.

The total grant amount is based on student enrollment as of the start of the previous school year.

The grant funding amount for DPACs is currently set at $2,500 per year.