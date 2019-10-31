Boots, a domestic short hair cat, is available for adoption at the BC SPCA's Powell River branch. (Supplied by the BC SPCA)

If you’re thinking about adding a four-legged friend to your family, circle Nov. 9 on your calendar.

That’s when the BC SPCA is teaming with Hill’s Pet Nutrition for its second annual province-wide adoption promotion.

During this one-day event, animals at each branch across the province can be adopted for a reduced fee.

Most of the animals in SPCA care, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats and guinea pigs will be eligible for 50 percent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee.

Adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

The BC SPCA’s chief operations officer, Mark Takhar, said the event was such a success last year, that all 36 adoption facilities are eager to find loving homes for animals in their care.

“Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved,” Takhar added.

“As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”

Takhar said the event is key to BC SPCA operations as the high rate of adoptions in one day allows the BC SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals in the community.