Get ready for a power outage in Port Alice. BC Hydro says it’s happening next week.

The company needs to shut the power off for eight hours overnight on Thursday, the 14th from 10:00pm and will turn it back on at 6:00am on the 15th. Crews are going to be doing “system maintenance.”

BC Hydro says to keep your things safe you should shut off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug all electronics during the outage. The outage will affect all customers in Port Alice.