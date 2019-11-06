CleanBC is the province's plan to to cut climate pollution. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The province wants your say on CleanBC.

You’re invited to give output on training and job opportunities driven by CleanBC, which is the government’s plan to cut climate pollution.

CleanBC aims to reduce climate pollution and boost energy-efficient solutions while creating more jobs for people throughout the province.

You have until Nov. 29th to provide feedback in the following ways:

Send input online: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/jobreadiness

Send an email: LabourMarketPartnerships@gov.bc.ca

Send a written submission by mail:

Attn: Citizen Engagement

PO Box 9049 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria, B.C. V8W 9V1

Melanie Mark, the minister of advanced education, skills, and training said building a cleaner B.C. will create good-paying, family-supporting opportunities and jobs that will sustain our communities for future generations.

“We want to hear from people, educators, businesses, First Nations and industry on what we can do to make sure there are pathways for people throughout our province to ensure they have the skills and training they need to build a sustainable economy,” she added.

Minister of environment and climate change strategy, George Heyman, said that as industry and businesses become more efficient and use cleaner energy, “there will be changes to existing work as well as a need for new skills, which we must support through new education and training.”

“We want to hear from people who have ideas about the kind of careers and skilled jobs they hope to see in our future as we transition to a low-carbon economy,” Heyman said.

Input gathered will inform the CleanBC job readiness plan, which will highlight the labour and workplace opportunities emerging from CleanBC and, the province says, “build a roadmap for the education, training and retraining needs required to support the growing demand for clean jobs and related skills.”

The government will work with Indigenous partners, post-secondary institutions, industry representatives and stakeholders to implement the plan, train new workers and provide training opportunities to help current workers gain new skills.

CleanBC initiatives include: