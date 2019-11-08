The province is divvying up $418,050 to 21 sports, arts, and culture organizations across the North Island.

New Democrat MLA Claire Trevena said she welcomes the funding.

“Access to sports and arts programming improves quality of life and helps build community,” said Trevena, the MLA for North Island. “This funding will assist local organizations in continuing their important work.”

The funding comes from the Community Gaming Grants program and is benefitting seven arts and culture groups and 14 community sports organizations across the region, including the Campbell River Salmon Festival Society and the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Association.

View a full list here.

In 2019-20, the Community Gaming Grants program distributed roughly $18.3 million to 700 not-for-profit organizations across the province to support visual and performing arts, literature, festivals, Indigenous and cultural programs for people of all ages.

The grants program is also distributing about $27 million to more than 800 community-based sports organizations for programs such as soccer, swimming, hockey, biking, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.