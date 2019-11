The Port Hardy RCMP is investigating two suspicious fires.

Both happened in the Highview Road/Granville Street area last weekend.

Although both fires did cause property damage, including a maintenance shed that was burnt to the ground, the RCMP says no one has been hurt.

If you know anything about these fires you’re asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.