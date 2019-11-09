It’s back to the negotiating table for striking forestry workers.

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forestry Products have agreed to resume mediation. This comes after talks broke down on October 20th. The union says WFP refused to make any more movement in their positions during that round of talks.

On Halloween, WFP said it was ready to adjust their positions and asked the union if it would agree to binding arbitration. USW Local 1-1937 rejected that offer the same day.

It followed up by writing to WFP that since WFP changed their “no movement” position and were now prepared to make changes, they should ask the mediators for more dates to meet. All parties will now meet for negotiations in Nanaimo on Tuesday.