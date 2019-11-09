Phone scammers threaten arrest if payment isn’t sent right away
Person talking on the phone. (Troy Landreville, Vista Radio staff)
The RCMP is warning about a phone scam.
If you get a call from someone telling you that a warrant has been issued for your arrest unless you send payment right away, hang up.
This is a scam.
The police do not accept payment to get rid of an arrest warrant.
The RCMP says that scammers often use threatening language to persuade people to pay a fictitious debt and they claim to be calling or emailing from the Canada Revenue Agency, Service Canada, the RCMP, or any number of other agencies/companies.
You’re reminded to never provide any personal information over the phone.
You do not need to make a report to police if you simply receive a scam phone call; however, if you have been victimized by a scammer, please call and report what happened.
For more information about scams/frauds, visit the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre by clicking here at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/