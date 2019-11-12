Mary Addison is one of the ONE TO ONE tutors helping students get better at reading. ( Photo provided by the Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society)

The Mount Waddington Family Literacy Society is looking for volunteers to help read to kids.

It’s hoping members of the community will take part in its ONE TO ONE program, which helps elementary school students get a reading boost.

Leslie Dyck is one of the members at the MWFLS and says the program really helps young kids who struggle with reading.

“This program offers young readers the opportunity to practise their reading skills with the support of a one on one volunteer reading coach,” said Dyck.

She says the program is a part of a lot of schools on the north island.

“We have programs up and running at Eagleview and Alert Bay Schools, and we are in the process of getting things started at Sunset and the T’lisalagi’lakw School which is also in Alert Bay. We hope to run the program in Port Alice in Seaview school this year as well.”

Each student meets two to four times a week with a ONE TO ONE volunteer tutor. For 30 minutes at a time, they read in an environment where it is okay to take risks, make mistakes, and learn at their own pace.

Dyck says previous volunteers have come from all walks of life.

“This year we have retired educators, some grandparents, police officers and an ambulance attendant, and we also have some parents,” added Dyck.

She is hoping anyone interested can spare a few hours of their time each week to read to the students.

If you want to learn more about the ONE TO ONE reading tutor program click here.

To volunteer for the program, contact Leslie Dyck at mwfamilyliteracy@gmail.com or call 250-230-1879.