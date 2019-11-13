The land based learning will be returning to the Mixalakwila campus in Port Hardy this January. (Photo provided by NIC)

NIC’s Awi’nakola land-based learning is returning to the Mixalakwila campus in Port Hardy.

The Awi’nakola way of learning combines in-class instruction with outdoor exploration to teach students the ways of Indigenous peoples.

NIC’s Faculty and Aboriginal Education Facilitator Sara Child says the classes have a unique structure to help students succeed.

“The classes are structured to focus on student strengths and the language to nourish their spirits and work at their level. It’s really about taking a journey together as we explore land-based and culturally infused learning – the intent of which is to meet the needs of our students and help them succeed,” said Child.

Those enrolled in the class will take a variety of courses that will provide them with the skills needed to meet prerequisites for many college programs and employment opportunities.

Students will also study oral and written texts by Indigenous authors and learn basic conversation, structure and pronunciation of the Kwak’wala peoples.

NIC says the land-based activities will vary and will include seasonal cultural activities, cedar weaving and visits to local communities.

Applications for the January intake are open now and seats are limited.

If you are interested in joining the program, visit NIC’s website for more information.