Get ready for some really wet weather.

Environment Canada says heavy rain and strong winds are in store for North Island communities.

An atmospheric river will take aim at northern Vancouver Island and the Central Coast beginning early Saturday morning.

The details remain to be finalized however; total rainfall amounts in excess of 100 mm are likely over these areas.

Given the tropical origin of the atmospheric river, freezing levels will be on the rise upwards of 3000 metres for the South Coast and close to 2500 metres for the North Coast. The mild air will result in rain at almost all elevations. High runoff and rising river levels are likely through the weekend.

In addition to the heavy rain there are going to be strong winds, up to 90 km/h in some areas.