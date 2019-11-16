Port Hardy RCMP numbers show crime could be up in 2019.

Staff Sergeant Wes Olsen reported the third quarter crime stats to council on Tuesday according to a report by the North Island Gazette.

Between July and September officers opened 1,231 files, bringing this year’s total to 3,349. Last year there were 4,194 files opened in total.

Each year since 2016 has seen an increase in the number of files police opened. There 4140 in 2017 and 4042 in 2016.