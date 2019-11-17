Some bridge repairs will be taking place along the Zeballos Forest Service Road starting this week.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington says crews from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will be repairing the bridge 2km on the Zeballos Forest Service Road starting Tuesday and continuing until the end of the month.

During this time the road will be closed daily from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

The district says there will be scheduled 15-minute openings for vehicle traffic at 9:00am, 12:00pm and 3:00pm.

Detours to and from Zeballos will be through Woss via the Nimpkish Main road.